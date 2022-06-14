On June 7 the Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Georgia Signs & Print located at 568 Alabama Blvd. in Jackson. Wayne and Joy Whitaker are the owners and have hit the ground running with their new business. They do vinyl lettering, vinyl signs, banners, and more. Call 678-878-0914 to find out how they can help you with your business needs.
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
