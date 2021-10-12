The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on oct. 8 for Ami’s Kitchen, located at 2093 Ga. Hwy. 42 in Jenkinsburg. If you are in the mood for some flavorful Pakistani food, with fresh bread made to order with chicken or beef, see Areeba to dine in or take home. Ami’s Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 77-504-3094.
featuredpopularurgent
Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Ami's Kitchen in Jenkinsburg
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- From Staff Repors
-
- 0
- From Staff Reports
-
- 0
- Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- 50,000 gallons of wastewater leaked from truck stop lift station in Butts County
- The rate of Covid-19 cases is dropping nationally but rising in these 5 states
- Jackson resident pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography
- Georgia moving back towards traditional math and teaching students life skills
- Location and design of Jenkinsburg roundabout approved by Georgia DOT
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson City Council approves comprehensive traffic study
- Two of three suspects allegedly firing gunshots at apartment complex in Jackson arrested
- RECIPE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Ever
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: The view of Jackson Lake from this home is priceless
- PHOTOS: Does anybody know what time it is? The Red Regiment does!
- PHOTOS: Red Devils run over Chargers, 24-6
- PHOTOS: Lady Devils win third consecutive Area 2-AAA title
- Dwayne Johnson wants to be president? The stars interested in politics
- Regions where home prices are growing the fastest
- PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
- Hello - Adele RETURNS! Everything you need to know about her new album and comeback
- How data privacy laws vary by state
- More than forty years together! These are the longest marriages in Hollywood
Latest News
- Central Georgia EMC donates to Butts County chamber, development authority, and school system
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Ami's Kitchen in Jenkinsburg
- McRae sisters do well at Georgia National Fair 4-H speaking competitions
- She buried her 10-year-old who died from Covid. Less than 24 hours later, she was combating misinformation at a school board meeting
- Federal judge allows health care workers in New York to apply for religious exemptions to Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.