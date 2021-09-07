The Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Partners for Smart Growth will host a community meeting on economic development on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Rivers Ranch. A light breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.
The featured speaker will be Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. A Georgia native, Clark, has served as the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce since 2010. He received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and his master’s degree from Georgia College and State University. Prior to joining the Georgia Chamber, Clark served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development among other positions.
There is no charge to attend, but attendees are asked to pre-register online at https://bit.ly/3haOL6k. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.