The Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Partners for Smart Growth will host a community meeting on economic development on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Rivers Ranch. A light breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The featured speaker will be Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. A Georgia native, Clark, has served as the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce since 2010. He received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and his master’s degree from Georgia College and State University. Prior to joining the Georgia Chamber, Clark served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development among other positions.

There is no charge to attend, but attendees are asked to pre-register online at https://bit.ly/3haOL6k. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

