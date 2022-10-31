Hundreds of people decked out in costumes Saturday and came to the Jackson square for the annual Trick or Treat on the Square event. Dozens of businesses and organizations handed out candy and treats to those who attended. For more photos vist www.jacksonprogress-argus.com.
