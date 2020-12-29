The special cat adoption day on Dec. 19 held by Butts County Animal Control and Klassy Kats of Butts County proved to be a tremendous success, with 20 cats adopted out to loving families.
“Wow, what an amazing adoption day Saturday was for Butts County Animal Control,” said Juliann Price of Klassy Kats, the volunteer organization helping to find home for the cats.”We would go out on a limb to say ‘monumental and record breaking’ for our felines.
“We feel we were blessed beyond measure. The community showed up for support, donations, adoptions, and Santa pictures. The volunteers were wonderful and did a great job showcasing the kitties. The trustees worked hard to clean and spruce up and the staff helped make things run smoothly and grilled lunch. The volunteers from our partners in crime, Butts Mutts, were so supportive and helpful and Santa made everyone smile.
“But, above all,” Price continued, “we were able to adopt out 20 kitties to some great homes, and to top it off, all 20 were spayed/neutered and fully vetted with appropriate vaccines and combo testing, none of which could have been possible with out volunteer’s personal fundraising efforts, community donations, and Winging Cat Rescue’s Fixed and Fab program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.