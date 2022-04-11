Using more than $1 million of Butts County’s Phase II funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Butts County Fire Department is replacing two of its fire pumpers. And thanks to another fire department ordering ambulances but being unable to complete the order, Butts will also be getting two new ambulances quicker than they normally would.
The Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two 2022 Class A Pierce Fire Pumpers at their Mar. 14 meeting. They will replace the two 1996 pumpers that were purchased with SPLOST funds more than 25 years ago.
Ironically, county manager Brad Johnson was Butts County Fire Chief Brad Johnson in 1996 and oversaw the purchase of the two trucks. In the 26 years they have been in service, they have served the county well, but in just the past six months, both have spent more than 40 days each out of service due to mechanical problems, and there was no question that it is time to retire them from service.
Johnson said the new trucks are stock trucks that were already scheduled for production and should be delivered to Butts County sometime in July.
“If the trucks were not already in line for production, it would have been the summer of 2023 before they would have been ready,” said Johnson.
Chief Mike Wilson will determine where the new pumpers will be stationed, but Johnson said it is likely that one will be placed at Station 7 on Colwell Road in western Butts County.
“With the high level of industrial growth in that area,” Johnson said, “getting adequate coverage is a priority.”
The BOC also approved the purchase of two new ambulances with ARPA funds. Johnson said the new units will be replacing two older ambulances that have more than 200,000 miles each on them.
The new ambulances, which are distinctive from the older models because they are white with red pin striping, rather than red, became available after another fire department was unable to pay for them.
“Ambulances, like everything else these days, have a build time of around 24 months,” said Johnson. Due to our aging fleet, we were able to secure two ambulances that had been ordered by another agency. These units fit our needs and can be delivered within weeks, not years.”
One ambulance was delivered in March and has been placed at Station 6 on Stark Road. The second ambulance is scheduled to arrive later this week.
Johnson noted that the BOC has made the safety of the community their highest priority.
“With grants and the use of federal funds, we have been able to replace older units with those that are more efficient, reliable and mechanically sound to achieve this priority,” said Johnson.
