Longtime Butts County businessman Luke Penn Weaver, 78, of Jackson, passed away on June 1. Weaver was a graduate of Jackson High School, attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and earned a BBA degree from the University of Georgia. He was a State Farm Insurance agent for 44 years.
Weaver was a deacon and life-long member of Towaliga Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he was very active in the Butts County community and was involved in a number of civic groups including Rotary Club, Partners for Smart Growth, Director of the Daughtry Foundation Board, St. John’s Masonic Lodge, and the Towaliga Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2009.
Rev. Dr. Ed Hoard of Jackson Presbyterian Church served with Weaver in Partners for Smart Growth and said Weaver genuinely loved Jackson and Butts County.
"When we would dream about major projects that Partners could help spearhead, Luke became very animated and excited," Hoard said. "Having been a businessman for 44 years, he understood the importance of business growth to accomplish smart growth."
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin said she always enjoyed Weaver's insight into the community.
“I always enjoyed Luke’s company and respected him so much as a competent, wise and engaged member of our community," she said. "I am especially grateful for his leadership of the Daughtry Foundation Board of Directors and enjoyed working with him most recently on constructing The Creeks, our community’s new trail system. Our community has lost someone very special.”
Weaver is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Lunceford Weaver; his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Weaver Durden and Laura Weaver English (Ike); his grandchildren, Luke Andrews (Morgan), Ivy English, and his great-granddaughter, Rawlins Andrews, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, at 10a.m. at Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road in Jackson, Georgia, with a graveside service to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors immediately following the services in the Towaliga Baptist Church fellowship hall, and all friends and family are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 674, Jackson, Georgia 30233 or to Dauset Trails Nature Center, P.O. Box 1246, Jackson, Georgia 30233.
For more obituary information, go to https://sherrellfh.com
