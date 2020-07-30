Butts County Board of Education District Four member Clifford C. Marshall will host his third annual District Four Back to School Bash from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.
The event will take place in the Ingles Market parking lot on West Third Street in Jackson.
In the interest of community health and safety, the Back to School Bash will be a contact-less drive-through and curbside pick up event. Students will receive a pre-packaged supply kit of school supplies and other resources while supplies last.
Butts County schools will start back on Monday, Aug. 17, with the first three weeks of school being virtual learning only.
For more information on the Back to School Bash, call 770-750-5132.
