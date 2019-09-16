Butts County school board members voted last week to join a charter high school program being established in the middle Georgia area.
Under the guidance of Foothills Education Charter High School, school administrators are working to establish a standalone charter high school that will be called Middle Georgia Education Charter High School. Bibb County school officials have already signed onto the effort.
The Middle Georgia Education Charter High School would have satellite locations — including space at Jackson High School — where students could take accredited evening classes in order to meet the requirements of a high school diploma. The aim is to enroll students who have either previously dropped out or for a variety of reasons no longer find a traditional daytime school program workable.
Local school officials have been exploring the proposal for more than a year, according to interim Superintendent Todd Simpson, and afternoon and evening classes could be hosted in a section of Jackson High School beginning as soon as next July.
The Board of Education on Sept. 10 voted to send a letter of intent to join the effort to Foothills officials. The school board is expected next month to take up and approve an intergovernmental agreement that would commit funding to the startup of the school.
Simpson said in Butts County’s case, if approved, the Butts County school district would cover the cost of lights in the building, computers, custodial services and a school resource officer for security. But Middle Georgia Education would reimburse the system for those costs out of the state dollars allotted for students in the program.
The initial costs for Butts County would be $65,000 split over two budget years. Simpson said half of the money would be due next July to offset startup expenses. The Butts County system would be reimbursed about $60,000 for use of the facilities. The second half of Butts County’s startup commitment would be due in 2021, when it’s expected the system would be reimbursed at least another $60,000 in costs.
Simpson said once the startup money has been paid, the charter high school is self-funded out of state money that follows each student in a public school.
School officials expect the Butts County campus of Middle Georgia Education could serve 50 to 100 students in the first 12 months, and because it has a statewide attendance zone, students from surrounding counties including Henry, Jasper and Spalding could attend in order to earn their high school diplomas.
Simpson said the charter school would not compete with Jackson High, but would offer an alternative path for earning a high school diploma.