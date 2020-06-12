The Butts County Board of Education is taking a "wait and see" approach toward the school system's Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) budget, waiting to see what the Georgia General Assembly will decide in the state's budget. The largest portion of school system revenues come from the state, so how large a cut in school funding the legislators decide on will have a major effect on school system budgets.
The current fiscal year ends on June 30, and FY21 begins on July 1. The Board of Education passed a spending resolution at their meeting on June 9 to provide funding for the first 31 days of the new fiscal year.
"What we have done is passed a spending resolution which allows us to continue to do business once the new fiscal year begins," said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. "The board has authorized me to spend up to 1/12th of last year's budget."
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the Georgia General Assembly's session in March, but it resumes on June 15, and the passage of a new state budget will be a major goal. Lawmakers are legally required to pass a 2021 fiscal year budget and send it to Gov. Brian Kemp for signing before July 1. Simpson hopes the state budget will be passed much sooner.
"I'm very hopeful that they will pass a budget very quickly, or at least get close enough to passing a budget that we will gain assurance about what our allotment will be." he said. "My recommendation to the board is that we be in position to approve a tentative budget on June 23. That's eight days after the session begins.
"If you look at the required steps you have to take from a tentative budget to approving a final budget, the soonest we will be able to approve a final budget will be July 16." Simpson added. "That's obviously after the new fiscal year begins, so that's why we had to pass a spending resolution."
The state let school systems know initially to prepare for a 14% reduction in their allotments, but the latest update has shrunk that reduction to 11%. Simpson said they're ready for either one, but they need to know before they can finalize their own budget.
"Knowing that your state allotments are your biggest parts of your budget, it is very important to be able to gain some assurances about what you're getting there before the other pieces can fall into place," he said. "We know from the communication that we've gotten that all of us are going to have to do business with less.
"So we've modeled and prepared for each of those numbers. A 14% cut for us means about $3 million. When it is reduced down to 11%, that's somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.3 million to $2.4 million less than what we would have gotten otherwise."
The superintendent said the school system is already looking for ways tighten their belt and also provide the funding needed for a successful school year.
"We have positions that we've not filled right now," he said. "We obviously have a healthy reserve fund that we'll need to rely on. So there will be a lot of different levers to pull to close that gap. But we just hope to know more soon."
