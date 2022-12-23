Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 degrees above zero to 9 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and/or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits and teens are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 35 mph likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&