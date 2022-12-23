Butts County School System.jpg

JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Education approved the new 2023-24 school calendar at its Dec. 13 meeting. The calendar has the first day of school set for July 31, 2023 and the last day of school set for May 24, 2024. The first semester will end on Dec. 18, 2023 and the second semester will begin on Jan. 5, 2024. A copy of the new calendar can be downloaded on the BCSS website at www.bcssk12.org under the “calendar” link.

The board also approved the following purchases:

