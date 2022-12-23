JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Education approved the new 2023-24 school calendar at its Dec. 13 meeting. The calendar has the first day of school set for July 31, 2023 and the last day of school set for May 24, 2024. The first semester will end on Dec. 18, 2023 and the second semester will begin on Jan. 5, 2024. A copy of the new calendar can be downloaded on the BCSS website at www.bcssk12.org under the “calendar” link.
The board also approved the following purchases:
♦ $31,674 for Glimpse K12 software to measure the system’s education return on investment. Funding will come from CARES III.
♦ $35,648 to Mobile Communication America to purchase up-to-date walkie talkies for all administrators, school level radios for select teachers and a repeater to expand radio coverage at Jackson High School. (The current equipment has not been updated in more than five years.) Funding will come from ESPLOST that with be reimbursed from a facility safety grant from the Georgia Department of Education.
♦ $18,800 to Electro-Mech to purchase a nine-inning scoreboard for baseball at Red Devil Hill. Funding comes from ESPLOST.
♦ $92,517 to Them Guys for installation of a new fence around the baseball field for Red Devil Hill. The price also includes demolition and removal of the existing fence. Funding comes from ESPLOST.
♦ $109,431 to Them Guys to install epoxy floors in all concrete floor spaces at Red Devil Hill. The spaces include all female and male restrooms, visiting locker room, baseball locker room and home field house. Funding comes from ESPLOST.
♦ $18,300 to Them Guys to update (paint) the interior of the field house at Red Devil Hill. Funding comes from ESPLOST.
♦ $17,850 to Georgia Air Solutions to add electrical service to the Homer Operations Building adjacent to the bus shop. Funding comes from ESPLOST.
The next meeting of the board is set for Jan. 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.