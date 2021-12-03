The Butts County Board of Education is seeking input from community members, parents, and students, to help determine the most important qualifications and characteristics of the next Superintendent of Schools. We ask that you take a few minutes to complete the following confidential survey. We will consider your responses as we move forward with the superintendent selection process. Your input and support of the Butts County School System is deeply appreciated. The deadline to complete the survey will be December 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. The survey is located on the BCSS website at www.bcssk12.org.
featuredpopularurgent
Butts County Board of Education seeking citizen input on new superintendent through survey
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Sophia Saifi and Azaz Syed, CNN
-
- 0
featured
- Larry Stanford
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Mayor-elect Carlos Duffey speaks during prayer vigil of bringing hope and pride back to Jackson
- Congress wants to kill the 'backdoor Roth IRA.' Here's what it means for you
- 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting inside a Nashville apartment, police say
- This Maryland woman just claimed her third $50,000 lottery prize
- Robert Henderson Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
- Holiday spirit continues this weekend with parade, "Christmas in the City," and tour of homes
- Recreation soccer teams place 1st and 2nd in Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup tournaments
- Butts County Jail Logbook
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Butts County home built in 1915 sits on 7 acres of fenced land
- Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
- Scenes from Christmas at the Ranch
- How student debt has grown in every state
- Industries with the most new small businesses
- The colors of fall can still be found at Dauset Trails Nature Center
- 10 signs of a healthy real estate market
- Metros sending the most people to Atlanta
- What to do after a house fire
- 50 facts about food insecurity in America
Latest News
- Pakistan PM calls mob killing 'day of shame' for the country
- Butts County Board of Education seeking citizen input on new superintendent through survey
- Piedmont Academy's Clay Crushing Cougars win first state title
- CAL THOMAS: Connecting the dots
- A leopard snatched this mother's child. She chased it down and rescued him
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you concerned about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, recently detected in South Africa?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.