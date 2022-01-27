The Butts County Board of Education has received applications from 27 candidates seeking to be the next school system superintendent, and plans on the interviewing process to begin in February.
Planning for the search began in October after current superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson announced his plan to retire at the end of April 2022. In November the board hired King-Cooper and Associates, a superintendent search firm, to serve as consultants.
The position was advertised with an application deadline of January 7, 2022 and information about the search has been available on the school system website. The board also conducted an online survey that was completed by over 350 community members and school district staff.
The board received twenty-seven applicants for the position. Twenty-two of the applicants have a doctorate and all met the requirement of having a minimum of the six-year leadership certificate. Six of the applicants are superintendents or have superintendent experience. Also, in the search are 15 assistant superintendents or system directors, and six principals. Twenty-three of the applicants are from Georgia school systems, and there is one each from Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
“We are very pleased with the number and quality of applicants” stated Board Chair Milliard Daniel. “This is a critical decision and the board is committed to selecting another excellent leader for our school system.”
On Jan. 20, the board began reviewing applications and planning the interview process. Interviews will begin in early February and continue for several weeks. After a first round of interviews, the board will select a small number of candidates for a second round of interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.