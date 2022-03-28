The Butts County Board of Education honored Homer Williams for his service to the school system by unanimously approving a resolution naming the new operations annex at Red Devil Hill The Homer Lee Williams Operations Building. The honor came at the BOE’s March 8 meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson told the board the idea for the recognition came after the decision was made to tear down the bus barn.
“Almost a year ago we made the difficult decision to raze a building down at Red Devil Hill that was affectionately known as ‘Mr. Homer’s Shop,’” said Simpson. “There was a sign there that designated it as Mr. Homer’s Shop. Mr. Homer even had a parking space in front of the building. That was a special place for us, but the roof and structure were in need of replacement and in December we tore that structure down and quickly began finalize plans to replace it.
“Recently it was suggested that we consider naming the new structure in honor Mr. Homer and all that he has accomplished and contributed as a community servant and longtime employee of the Butts County School System. Many of you sitting in this room were perhaps coached by Mr. Homer if you played youth sports, or you might have played on an athletic field that he cared for. It was far more than a job for him, it was a love affair not only for the facility, but for the town and for serving the people in this community and it was extremely important to him that it was in good shape. He was a careful custodian of that facility for a long time.”
Simpson presented the board with a resolution to name the new operations center for Willliams. The resolution reads:
“Whereas, Homer Lee Williams ended his 25 years of service to the Butts County School System on April 30, 2020, and,
“Whereas, due to his tireless efforts, attention to detail, and constant support of our beloved Red Devil Hill facility, it was always ready to play, and,
“Whereas, Homer Lee Williams served the youth of Butts County as a Hall of Fame Coach and valued mentor for 22 years, and,
“Whereas, the naming of this facility is an appropriate recognition for such a dedicated member of the Butts County community, and.
“Whereas, the completion of the new Operations Annex Building marks the first of many enhancements to the Red Devil Hill Facility,
“Now therefore be it resolved, that the Butts County Board of Education hereby names the new Operation s Annex Building in honor of Mr. Homer Lee Williams, and,
“Be it further resolved that the Board of Education directs that appropriate signage be placed on the exterior of the Operations Annex officially marking the occasion and naming the building The Homer Lee Williams Operations Building.”
The board quickly and unanimously approved the resolution, and Simpson presented a framed copy of it to Williams, who thanked the board and superintendent. He also noted that he went to school in part of the old bus barn for four years, and then worked in it for 25 years and 26 days.
Simpson said when the building and sign are ready, they will have Williams back for another presentation.
