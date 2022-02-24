After a lengthy search that began in November, the Butts County Board of Education has named Brent Lowe as the finalist for the Superintendent of Butts County Schools. Lowe, 45, has 23 years of public education experience, and the past seven years has served as a superintendent of the Crawford County School District. He has also been a teacher, coach, athletic director, central office administrator, and assistant superintendent.
The naming of the finalist culminates four months of intense search activity by the Butts County Board of Education. In November, the Board employed search consultants King Cooper and Associates. With the help of the search firm, the position was advertised, 27 applications reviewed, candidates screened, and lengthy interviews conducted. With the naming of the finalist, the board must now wait at least 14 days before taking an official vote to employ Lowe.
Millard Daniel, Chair of the Board of Education, stated, “We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Lowe’s experience and ability to be our next superintendent. He is committed to Butts County, has a record of successful leadership and will also bring new ideas to our school system. We have had a very deliberate and thorough search process, and I appreciate how well the board has worked together through the search process.”
Lowe is a graduate of Brewton Parker College with a B. S. Degree in secondary education. He also has a Master’s Degree in School Administration and Supervision and an Educational Specialist degree from Albany State University.
He began his educational career as a coach and teacher at Crawford County High School in 1999 before serving fifteen years in the Pulaski County School System. He taught seven years at Hawkinsville High School and served as Social Studies Department Chair from 2005-2007. He also helped coach two state championship football teams and was State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. In 2007, he was promoted to Director of Operations for Pulaski County Schools and became Assistant Superintendent of Pulaski Schools in 2012. Among his duties as Assistant Superintendent, he served as Federal Programs Director, Facilities Director, Curriculum Director and Professional Learning Coordinator.
He was appointed Superintendent of Schools in Crawford County in September, 2015. A major project in Crawford County has been the planning, financing and construction of a new $35 million high school. The school system has also made progress in all areas, including curriculum and instruction, personnel , finance and operational components of the system.
Lowe has also been active in both the Pulaski and Crawford County communities. In Pulaski County, he served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, and Chair of the Pulaski School Building Authority, co-founder of the Ocmulgee Order, and a member of the Pulaski County Education Foundation. In Crawford County, he has also been active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving as President from 2018-2020. He is also an active member of Kiwanis and on the Board of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.
Mr. Lowe has been married 16 years to his wife, Brandi. She has been an elementary school teacher and high school academic coach and they have triplets, Cal, Clint, and Maggie. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
The board must now wait 14 days before taking a formal vote. If approved by the Board of Education, an official date to begin work will be negotiated.
