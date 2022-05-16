DSC_9108.JPG

Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe (right) stands with school system retirees Dr. Darrell Evans, Peggy Williams, Jacquelyn Newman, Daniel Foust, Jennifer Jenkins, Gayle Barnes, Darwin Campbell, and Belinda Watts. Retirees not present were Bonnie Cook, Martha Eidson, Melanie Home, Dr. Todd Simpson, and Kay Akin.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Butts County Board of Education honored retiring system employees at their meeting on May 10. A total of 13 employees are retiring at the end of this school year. They are:

Central Office:

• Kay Akin

• Dr. Darrell Evans

• Dr. Todd Simpson

• Peggy Williams

Jackson Elementary School

• Jacquelyn Newman

Henderson Middle School

• Melanie Home

Jackson High School

• Daniel Foust

• Jennifer Jenkins

School Nutrition

• Gayle Barnes

• Darwin Campbell

Transportation

• Bonnie Cook

• Martha Eidson

• Belinda Watts

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

