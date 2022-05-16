The Butts County Board of Education honored retiring system employees at their meeting on May 10. A total of 13 employees are retiring at the end of this school year. They are:
Central Office:
• Kay Akin
• Dr. Darrell Evans
• Dr. Todd Simpson
• Peggy Williams
Jackson Elementary School
• Jacquelyn Newman
Henderson Middle School
• Melanie Home
Jackson High School
• Daniel Foust
• Jennifer Jenkins
School Nutrition
• Gayle Barnes
• Darwin Campbell
Transportation
• Bonnie Cook
• Martha Eidson
• Belinda Watts
