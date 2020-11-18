The Butts County Board of Education (BOE) recognized their community partners who assisted in feeding school children over spring break and students and seniors during the summer months.
School Nutrition Program Director Nicole James advised the BOE that Action Ministries - Smart Kids, Smart Lunch coordinated volunteers and drivers and set up feeding sites and community outreach, distributing meals during spring break and the week of July 4, with a total of 58,192 students meals being served this summer.
Action Ministries - Smart Kids, Smart Lunch coordinated the distribution, and the Concerned Clergy of Butts County (CCBC), Gordon Food Service, the Butts County Sheriff's Office, First Baptist Church of Jackson, and the Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, worked together to distribute 2,950 boxes of produce and 29,500 pounds of chicken provided through the federal Farmers to Families program to students and their families, and senior citizens, during the summer. In addition, over 200 loaves of bread from the Griffin Bread Store were distributed.
Receiving framed certificates of thanks at the BOE meeting were Pastor Cullus G. Watson of CCBC, William "Bill" Love of the Knights of Columbus, and Rev. Charlie Barlow of CCBC.
