The Butts County Board of Education recognized the graduates of the system’s Cohort II class of Aspiring Leaders for the 2021-22 school year on May 10. The course gives school system employees education and training to be better leaders in their schools.
The members of Cohort II class are Tyler Allen, Sarah Glover, Courtney Groover, Starr Hendricks, Sarah Johnson, Kasey Jones, Erika Maddox, Yolanda Moore, Catharina McWhorter, Melissa Spann, Marcus Taylor, Sharon Turner, and Arkeriya Woods.
