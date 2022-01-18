After hearing concerns in December from Rev. Charlie Barlow of the Henderson School Alumni Association Trust, Inc. (HSSAT) being able to raise the funding needed to both make the annual payment and renovate the old Henderson Middle School property on North Mulberry Street, the Butts County Board of Education voted unanimously at their Jan. 11 meeting to forgive the remaining balance on the sale of the property ($75,000) if the association will agree to protective covenants and restrictions.
HSSAT purchased the Henderson School property in December 2019 from the school system, with the ultimate goal for the 20-acre campus is for it to become the home of the Boys and Girls Club of Butts County, and also to become a community workforce development center. The property, at 181 N. Mulberry St. in Jackson, includes two classroom buildings of about 76,000 square feet combined and a 13,000-square-foot gymnasium.
But the pandemic hit in 2020 and has made HSSAT’s efforts to raise the funding needed to make the payments, remediate the asbestos found in all of the buildings except the gymnasium, and renovate the premises even more difficult.
At the Dec. 2021 meeting of the BOE, Barlow said HSSAT had the $7,500 annual payment ready, but asked if the payment could be made later in order for the association to begin working on the other issues with the property. The BOE took the request under consideration, and approved a resolution at their January meeting forgiving the rest of the debt if HSSAT will agree to specific covenants.
Under the terms of the covenants:
The property ♦ shall only be utilized in a manner that specifically benefits the public in Butts County… Examples of permitted uses include a boys and girls club, a workforce development center, a center for a summer camp, a business incubator, a veteran’s services center, or adult or youth health and wellness programs.
♦ There shall be no commercial business conducted or stored on the property.
♦ The property shall not be used for residential purposes.
♦ If, after Jan. 1, 2024, the property is not used for a purpose that specifically benefits the public in Butts County, or ceases to be used for that purpose for a period that exceeds 60 consecutive days, ownership of the property shall revert back to the Board of Education.
During discussion of the resolution, Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson noted that the asbestos abatement process is not attached to the covenants, so the HSAAT could make use of parts of the property that don’t contain asbestos, such as the gymnasium, before the abatement process is completed.
Board chair Millard Daniel added that use of the gym would fulfill the agreement for the use of the property.
Board member Kelly Raney noted that use of the site’s football and/or athletic fields would also fulfill the agreement.
Motions to adopt the resolution and the covenants were made and unanimously approved. They now go to HSSAT for its agreement and approval.
