Butts County Board of Education District 2 member Mamie Crawford notified the Butts County Elections and Registration Office Tuesday morning, Mar. 15, that she is withdrawing from the race to fill her seat in the May Non-Partisan Election.
Crawford has qualified for re-election last week and faced challenges to her post from Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts.
Crawford will complete her second term of office in December. A Butts County native and 1968 graduate of Henderson High School, Crawford spent 40 years teaching at Henderson Middle School in the Butts County School System before retiring in 2013. She won her first term in office in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
Who will be the next District 2 Board of Education member will be decided in the May 24 Primary as the race is non-partisan. The winner will take office in January 2023.
