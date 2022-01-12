The Butts County Board of Education continues work on the search for a new school superintendent. Although the deadline for candidate applications ended Jan. 7, the board’s planning process for the search is ongoing. On Dec. 16, the board met with consultants Frank King and Dr. Allen McCannon from King-Cooper and Associates to discuss several matters related to the search.
The board first heard an update from the consultants on distribution of application materials, candidate interest, and results of a results of a recent survey. A total of 345 Butts County citizens and school system employees responded to a 25-item survey. The survey items were selected by the board as possible competencies or qualifications of a new superintendent and the board was seeking input from both employees and local citizens.
The consultants shared the results of all the surveys and commented on how similar the employee and citizen rankings were on the importance of various items. There were five qualifications both citizens and employees ranked as very important:
1) Honesty, integrity and high moral and ethical values.
2) Willing to listen and effectively communicate with students, parents, community, and staff.
3) Ability to improve Butts County student achievement.
4) Willing to admit problems and mistakes.
5) Ability to attract and retain high quality teachers and staff.
School system employees also ranked as very important a strong advocate of appropriate student conduct and behavior.
As part of the superintendent search, the board is also receiving Whole Board Training and part of the planning meeting was devoted to the training. In addition, the board discussed the interview process. Interviews will begin in early February and be held throughout the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.