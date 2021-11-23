The search for the next superintendent of the Butts County School System is underway. At their Nov. 9 meeting the Board of Education approved King-Cooper and Associates as the firm that will assist the board with the search. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the board held their first planning session with a representative of King-Cooper.
The board approved a tentative timeline for the search that includes a deadline of Jan. 7, 2022 as the last date to accept applications. King-Cooper has mailed a vacancy announcement about the search and the announcement is posted on various internet sites.
The BOE is also developing a survey to receive input from employees and community members related to the qualities desired in the next superintendent. It is the board’s desire to conduct a thorough search process that involves the community and employees while maintaining the necessary confidentiality of applicants until finalists are selected.
In the coming weeks, the BOE will also be developing a leadership profile that includes the skills and competencies desired of the next superintendent. The profile will be important as the board determines the best candidates to consider and interview for the position. Interviews should begin in early February.
The need for a search for a new superintendent was created when Dr. Todd Simpson announced his upcoming retirement at the end of the current school year. It is anticipated the search will take four to five months.
