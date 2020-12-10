The Butts County Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum and resolution calling for a vote by the public on Mar. 16, 2021 on the school system's 6th ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). If approved by voters, ESPLOST 6 will continue the 1% sales tax currently scheduled to end on June 30, 2022 and extend it on to June 30, 2027. The vote came at the BOE's Dec. 8 meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson told the board at their November meeting that planning for projects and capital outlay is an ongoing process.
"You should always be thinking about what your needs are and trying to stay ahead of those needs and plan things carefully, and we've done that," said Simpson. "We spent a great deal of time over the past year looking at what our needs are."
Simpson added that while the current ESPLOST 5, which began in 2017, won't end until 2022, he and his staff feel that if they can go ahead and get the voters' approval on ESPLOST 6 a year ahead of time in 2021, they will be better able to better plan through the end of ESPLOST 6 in 2027.
"What we're talking about is planning projects for the next seven years," Simpson said. "That includes both long range planning and some short term planning, because some of these projects will be here quickly. In order to stay on pace and plan projects and get them completed, you have to start early.
"You might be wondering why we chose March of 2021 when it seems like we just approved an ESPLOST," he continued. "The reasons are:
• We want to assure an adequate planning time for any potential projects that we have. If we were to start projects in early 2022, we need to start planning those projects now. Once we plan those projects, we have to give enough time to do RFP's (Requests For Proposals) for construction managers, and then the construction managers need time to bid those projects and time to schedule construction.
• We also want to allow adequate time to study funding sources and make sure that we make good decisions.
• We have some needs that will become urgent and immediate in the near future. For example, we've discussed Red Devil Hill and the needs we have there. We have a couple of schools where we really need to address aging HVAC systems. We have some state reimbursable funding that will be coming for some of those projects. It won't cover it all, but it will cover some of it, so we would like to be able to address some of those needs early on in a potential ESPLOST 6 window. In order to be in position to do that, we need to start planning those projects now.
• We need to insure continuity with our capital planning. You always want to be planning several years in advance when you actually want to do the project."
ESPLOST 6 is estimated to be able to raise up to, but no more than $30 million in sales tax that will be used for a variety of school projects. The projects include renovating, improving, extending, repairing, furnishing, upgrading, and equipping:
• Henderson Middle School
• Red Devil Hill Stadium and Athletic Complex
• Daughtry Elementary School
• Rufus Adams Auditorium and Ernest Battle Professional Development Center
• A new performing arts center
• A new field house at Henderson Middle School
• A new maintenance and nutrition warehouse facility
• HVAC improvements
• New roof systems, security, safety, technology and communication improvements
• Traffic, parking and sidewalk renovations and improvements
• Electrical and plumbing repairs and improvements
• Energy efficiency improvements
• System-wide software and technology equipment installation and improvements
• Acquiring school buses and transportation or maintenance vehicles and equipment
• Acquiring fine arts, music/band, vocational, and physical education/athletic equipment
• Purchasing and providing textbooks, ebooks, digital media and library books
• Acquiring and installing school nutrition equipment
• Planning for new school district site acquisition, development and construction
• Demolishing existing school facilities in the school district
At their Dec. 8 meeting, a motion to approve the resolution and referendum calling for a special election on Mar. 16, 2021 was made by was made, seconded, and approved by a 5-0 vote.
