The members of the Butts County Board of Commissioners and staff were invited on June 22 to tour the new River Park industrial/commercial development currently under construction at Georgia Highway 16 and Interstate 75 at Exit 205. The tour was arranged by project developer Doug Adams, who has spearheaded the project from the beginning.
Adams and members of his team met with chairman Joe Brown, commissioners Ken Rivers and Russ Crumbley, as well as county manager Brad Johnson, deputy county manager Michael Brewer, planning and development director Brad Vaughan and chief building inspector Jeremy Head. Local businessman Bill Jones, who has also developed much of the southwest quarter of the interchange, was also present for the tour. Adams discussed how rapidly the buildout of the park has progressed since construction began, and discussed the building sites that are in various stages of construction.
The current plan calls for industrial/logistical buildings such as warehousing and distribution, with the largest site planned to start out at 1.75 million square feet and eventually growing to 2.25 million, which would make it the largest distribution center of its size in the southeast.
River Park was recently announced as the future home of a Proctor and Gamble distribution center. The building alone represents a $210 million investment in Butts County, not counting the considerable value of the equipment and eventual inventory that will be housed there. Other sites vary in size and are being prepared for buildings as small as 375,000 square feet, up to the largest at 2.25 million. Exterior walls at one of the sites will begin going up in the next few weeks and will be easily visible from I-75.
Both the developer and the Butts County Development Authority have been actively working with several interested clients and all 12 facility sites are either under contract or have letters of intent filed. Company names at present have not been announced publicly except as previously stated.
In addition to the industrial part of the development, most of the frontage along Hwy. 16 has been sold and will be developed for commercial use, including potential stores, restaurants and more. The intent of the development from the beginning was to keep the frontage along Hwy. 16 for commercial development while placing future logistical and industrial development behind the commercial growth.
Having balanced, sustainable growth at this interchange, located at the western border of the county, will, over time, diversify the tax base in Butts County and help shift the burden for government services from mostly residential to a more equitable distribution, providing relief to homeowners. The entire buildout will also provide thousands of new, higher paying jobs for Butts County, and the location is considered ideal due to its positioning outside of Atlanta and its distance from the ports of Savannah.
The Jones development, which consists of a large travel plaza and a new automotive dealership, has already proven the location to be ideally suited, as has the Dollar General Distribution Center and the Master Brand Cabinets assembly facility, all of which have located at or around this interchange in the past few years.
The commissioners appreciated the invitation from Mr. Adams and looks forward to future progress at Exit 205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.