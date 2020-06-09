For the first time in five years, the Butts County Board of Commissioners are proposing to raise the county's millage rate by one mill, from 12.209 mills to 13.209 mills. It will mean an increase of 16.06% in property taxes.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $58, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $60.
County commissioners lowered the tax millage in 2016 from 13.28 mills to 12.09 mills, and have been able to keep the millage rate flat since then by taking in more local tax revenue because of rising property values.
But deficits in local sales taxes, licenses and permits, and housing, landfill and court fees, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, means more property tax revenue is needed to fund the budget.
The proposed Butts County budget for Fiscal Year 2021 is set at $21,245,745. That is an increase of $1,111,921 over the current year budget of $21,133,624.
Proposed increases come in 22 of the county's departments. Four departments have decreases in their budgets, and five remain at the same funding level.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners will have the following public hearings on the proposed millage increase and the proposed FY 2021 budget:
• Public hearing on proposed millage rate, June 18, 8 a.m., Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street, Jackson.
• Public hearing on proposed FY 2021 Budget, June 18, 5:30 p.m., Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street, Jackson.
• Public hearing on proposed millage rate, June 18, 6 p.m., Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street, Jackson.
• Public hearing on proposed millage rate, June 25, 8 a.m., Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street, Jackson.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting on June 25, at 8:15 a.m., to adopt the budget and adopt the county M&O millage rate. The meeting will be held at the Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street in Jackson.
