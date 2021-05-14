The Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation at their May 10 meeting naming the week of June 6-12, 2021 as National Garden Week. They presented the proclamation to members of the Azalea Garden Club, Cherokee Garden Club, and Mimosa Garden Club.
The proclamation reads:
"Whereas, gardeners have a passion for nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts; and
"Whereas, gardeners seek to add beauty, splendor, fragrance and nutrition to our lives through the growing of herbs, vegetables, foliage and flowers; and
"Whereas, gardeners work to preserve our country's traditional spirit of independence and initiative through innovation and hard work; and
"Whereas, gardeners advocate the importance of all creatures, large and small, that share our world and their roles in a balanced and productive ecology; and
"Whereas, gardening furnishes a challenging and productive activity for our citizens, for those just learning as well as those having years of experience; and
"Whereas, gardening promotes a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime, helps reduce stress from other areas of our life, teaches that rewards can come from diligent efforts; and
"Whereas, gardening enables members of Garden Clubs across the nation and the world to make a world of difference in the communities where they reside and work;
"Now, therefore be it resolved that in an effort to acknowledge the importance of Gardening and the numerous contributions of Gardeners, National Garden Clubs, Inc.; the Butts County Board of Commissioners designates the week of June 6-12, 2021 as National Garden Week."
