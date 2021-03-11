The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the late Bob Ryan and his family with a proclamation naming the week of April 4-10, 2021 as "Bob Ryan Week" in Butts County. The proclamation was unanimously approved at the BOC meeting on Mar. 8.
Ryan, who passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, founded Atlanta South 75 Travel Center at Ga. Hwy. 36 and I-75 on Jan. 6, 1984 and ran it more than 30 years as its president and CEO before selling it in 2018.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley noted that when he was on the Board of Commissioners in the mid-80's, that the I-75/Hwy. 36 interchange brought in enough revenue through the 1% sales tax to fund the county payroll on a monthly basis.
Ryan also founded and operated the Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament, which for more than 22 years has generated more than $570,000 for youth athletic scholarships and programs run by the Butts County Department of Leisure Services.
Ryan was a member of Jackson United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and leading mission trips to Honduras with his wife Susan for many years.
Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer read the proclamation honoring Ryan and stated, "In recognition of the service he has rendered to the citizens of Butts County for over 35 years, and his many good acts and deeds, the Butts County Board of Commissioners do hereby honor him and his legacy this day and recognize him for his service, compassion and love for his county, and proclaim the week of April 4-10, 2021 as Bob Ryan Week in Butts County."
Following 4-0 vote to approve the proclamation (Ken Rivers was absent), Board Chair Joe Brown thanked the Ryan family for everything Bob Ryan did.
"When people leave us, everybody says they will be missed," Brown said. "Well, he is missed."
Susan Ryan thanked the commissioners for honoring her husband.
"I know Bob would be greatly honored, our family is greatly honored. Bob loved Butts County, he loved Jackson," she said. "It was where his home was and where his heart was. I know he is very honored and looking down smiling on us today. Thank you."
Kevin Ryan also thanked the board for their action.
"He loved you guys. If there was anything going on in this town, he wanted to be there and wanted to be a part of it," Ryan said "We're honored to be a part of Butts County... Butts County has been a tremendous blessing to our family, and we thank all of you guys for everything you've ever done for us."
Crumbley stated the biggest impact Ryan had was on the children of Butts County.
"But Mr. Bob, the most impact I believe he had, was the impact he had on the children at the recreation department, the number of scholarships that he provided for kids to play ball," Crumbley said. "He was interested in building girls and boys the right way, and his contributions and his commitment to Butts County in that way, nobody can match it. His legacy will live on and on and on, and he'll be remembered for that."
Former Butts County Recreation Director Jim Herbert also expressed his gratitude to the Ryans.
"The golf tournament that y'all worked so hard on every year was blessed so many children, literally thousands of Butts County youth that had an opportunity to play ball," Herbert said. "It's all because of Bob's efforts."
