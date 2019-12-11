The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team Monday night with a proclamation naming the week of Dec. 9 2019 as “Jackson High School Lady Devils Volleyball Week.”
The resolution states in part:
“Whereas the Jackson High School Lady Devils completed an exceptional 2019 season where they took the title of Area Champions for 2019 on Oct. 3, 2019, and;
“Whereas, the Lady Devils Volleyball team achieved 30 wins on Oct. 10, 2019, and;
“Whereas, six members of the team achieved post-season awards, including two Area 2 AAA All Area Honorable Mentions and four named to the All Area First Team, plus one named to 2019 Area 2 AAA Player of the Year, and;
“Whereas, the leadership of Coach Michael W. Smith, coupled with the extraordinary talents, hard work and sportsmanship of the young ladies who participated on both varsity and junior varsity teams, led to an exhilarating season that brought much positive attention to the community and to Jackson High School, its students and staff, and;
“Whereas, they have achieved a number of significant milestones this year in Butts County School System athletics that has brought honor to Butts County, serving as a source of pride and an example to others…”
Coach Smith said the Lady Devils put in a lot of work starting last May with tryouts, and then 18 matches over the summer to prepare for the season.
He added that Kaitlyn Eidson was named to the AAA All-State Volleyball Team and said she is the first volleyball player from Jackson to be named All-State.