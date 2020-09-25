The Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved a resolution at their Sept. 14 meeting to form two recreation advisory committees made up of citizens to look into ways to improve recreation programs and facilities.
Working with Department of Leisure Services Director Mary Lynn Overbey, the purpose of the committees will be to make recommendations concerning improvements to the infrastructure and facilities at Daughtry Recreation Park Complex, and recommendations for improvements to the youth and adult recreational programs, and senior adult programs, and to look into potential funding opportunities such as grants and community fund raising.
The condition of the recreation fields and facilities was brought before the BOC at their July 13 meeting by Sen. Burt Jones, who spoke to the board about getting the community involved in recreation again.
Jones recalled what it was like to be in county recreation when he was growing up in Butts County, stating that a lot of local organizations and parents helped to keep the fields up back then, but that the interest of the community has waned over tme.
"This has been a neglect that we as the community have done for a couple of decades," Jones said in July. "This is no blame on you or past administrations, it's just been something I don't think we've had in the forefront as a community and something that we need to take hold of and take pride in and try to revitalize it by giving it the necessary resources."
The BOC agreed to form an advisory committee on fields and facilities, and bring names of citizens for the committee to their August meeting.
But at their Aug. 10 work session, the BOC decided that two committees were needed - one for facilities and one for programs.
"We need to focus on programs, too," said Keith Douglas. The programs and the beautification don't go hand-in-hand. I want to focus on programs that will get people there and keep them there, like the programs at the recreation center used to be. Right now we are struggling down at the recreation department."
Joe Brown agreed.
"We want people of all ages to participate," he said. "We get them there and keep them there because of the facilities and programs. Right now, some are going elsewhere because we don't have the facilities to play and the programs. I do think that we should have a facilities advisory board and a program advisory board."
At the September meeting, the BOC approved a resolution forming the two advisory committees.
The BOC has named the members of the Recreation Facilities Committee. Brown nominated Burt Jones, Russ Crumbley nominated Jim Herbert, Douglas nominated Montez Morgan, Robert Henderson nominated Carlos Duffey, and Kenneth Rivers nominated Henry Smith.
The BOC has not yet named the members of the Recreation Programs Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.