The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved on Thursday, June 23 the budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in the amount of $26,250,894.47 for countywide operations beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023. They also approved dropping the millage rate to 11.959 mills, lower than originally proposed.
While this year’s proposed budget is 13.55% higher than last year’s budget, it should be taken into account the corresponding increase in revenues, from multiple sources, that contribute towards providing a balanced budget, which is required by law.
The approved budget addresses several needed improvements, most of which includes enhancements to public safety salary adjustments to remain competitive within the area job market, increased fire protection, and public safety technology improvements. It also addresses the increased cost to the county of buying fuel, goods, and services, while simultaneously ensuring that none of the county service suffers from a diminution of service delivery.
The budget will allow the county to make these improvements while also rolling back the millage rate. Originally, the county advertised a proposed millage rate of 12.029 mills for the county, a reduction over last year’s rate of 12.959 mils. Thursday, due to receiving final numbers that were better than anticipated, the Board of Commissioners further reduced the approved millage rate equal to one full mill reduction, to 11.959 mils.
The new millage rate will be the lowest rate the county government has had since 1993, and will be one of only three times in 30 years that the millage rate has been below 12 mills of tax. Ten years ago, the county millage rate was 16.913 mills, so the new millage rate represents nearly a 5-mil decrease, at 4.954 mills less.
Property taxes currently fund less than half of the county budget, with the remainder comprised mainly of sales tax, motor vehicle title ad valorem sales tax, user fees, court fines, state funding and other grant funding.
The Board of Commissioners held a series of public hearings on the proposed lowered millage rate, on Thursday, June 16 and on Thursday, June 23 at the Butts County Administrative Complex. They also held a public hearing on the budget on Thursday, June 16 at the same location. The new budget will go into effect July 1st.
