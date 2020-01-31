Butts County ended fiscal year 2019 (FY2019) with a decrease of $4.1 million in total assets. But county auditor Rae Johnston of Haisten and Johnston said a large majority of the decrease is pension liability, which is beyond control of the Board of Commissioners.
Johnston told the Board of Commissioners at their Jan. 13 meeting that FY2019 ended June 30 and that the annual audit was completed in December.
"The county ended the year with total assets of $88.3 million, deferred outflows of resources of $1.1 million, and liabilities of $20 million, resulting in a total net position of $68.9 million," Johnston reported. "The county has $69.9 million invested in capital assets net of related debt. $1.1 million is restricted for capital projects, $786,000 is restricted for debt service, and $1.7 million is restricted for various programs, leaving a deficit in the unrestricted net assets of almost $4.7 million.
"The total decrease in fiscal year 2018 was $700,000 and the total decrease in 2017 was $3.4 million," Johnston continued. "One aspect that causes the large fluctuations is the pension liability. The Government Accounting Standards Board began requiring local governments to recognize their estimated pension liability based on actuarial reports several years ago. The net pension liability increased by $3.6 million this year due to falls in the market and changes in actuarially determined amounts. These changes are beyond the local government's control."
Johnston reported that the county ended the year with $15.7 million in assets and $2.4 million in liabilities and deferred inflow of resources for a net fund balance of $13.2 million.
The general fund balance decreased by $152,000 in 2019, compared to a decrease of $105,000 in 2018. While the fund balance decrease was larger in 2019, Johnston noted that the county had budgeted to use $360,000 of existing fund balance in 2019, so the county actually used $208,000 less than anticipated. Revenues for the year were under budget by $40,000, but expenditures were under budget by $249,000.
In the SPLOST accounts, Johnston reported that the balance in the capital projects fund for the 2018 SPLOST was $7,000,000 as of June 30, 2019. Those funds are earmarked for projects designated in the 2018 SPLOST. The 2012 SPLOST capital projects fund has $789,000 earmarked for projects in the 2012 SPLOST. And the 2012 SPLOST debt service fund was zero as the bond issue was paid off in 2019.
Johnston noted that two findings reported in 2013 and 2016 have been taken care of. In 2013, it was reported that the county did not have a formal risk assessment policy in place. The county now has a policy.
In 2016 it was reported that the county had cash bonds that had been held in an account at the Butts County Sheriff's Office for a number of years. County finance director Rhonda Blissit worked with the district attorney to determine if the cases had been settled in the court system and how the bonds should be disbursed. The funds have been turned over to the county with required legal advertisements run in the Progress-Argus, and the finding was corrected shortly after FY2019 ended on June 30.
Johnston said the only finding they had in 2019 related to the timeliness of payments from the tax commissioner to the commissioners' office. State law requires that the money be turned over every two weeks. The audit found on several occasions the payments were late and recommended that the tax commissioner take the necessary steps to update the close-out process so that the biweekly payments are made on time.
BOC Chair Kenneth Rivers asked Tax Commissioner Nancy Washington to give an update on her department's efforts to keep up with the payments.
Washington said it was a rough year with the implementation of the new Georgia DRIVES system, which modernized the vehicle registration and titling system. The Georgia Department of Revenue installed the system in May and June, and while it is supposed to enable more self-service options, improve customer service and enhance data integrity, Washington said they had difficulties in training staff on the new system.
"It has really thrown us behind," she said. " We haven't been able to keep up like we should have been. Now we are learning more about what to do and are able to keep up better. We appreciate you being patient with us."
Rivers thanked Washington and noted that the county has been on track for the last two months and appreciates her office's efforts.
Rivers also thanked Blissit for her work with county finances.
"I want to take the time to commend Ms. Blissit for her work in getting these findings taken care of and all the hard work she has put into this audit and keeping our finances on track."
