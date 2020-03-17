Out of an abundance of caution, Butts County and the cities of Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg are taking measures to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 by enacting daily operational protocols designed to protect employees and citizens, including shutting down access and limiting access to facilities and meetings.
Butts County
The following are the actions being taken by individual departments, including court services and public safety;
Emergency Medical Services
♦ One EMS unit will be COVID-19 prepared to deal with patients exhibiting symptoms.
♦ Employees working in a close environment will observe CDC cleaning guidelines.
Sheriff’s Office
♦ Non-essential personnel have been sent home for the week.
♦ All inmate visitation is cancelled until further notice.
♦ Elevated cleaning for jail population sharing quarters.
E-911
♦ CDC cleaning guidelines activated
♦ Patient pre-screening protocols enacted.
During this time, residents may notice different responses than normal from public safety personnel. This may include things like wearing of additional protective clothing or 911 operators asking callers required medical screening questions when requesting an ambulance, to help determine the type of response needed and to pass information on to first responders and so forth. Please be patient and understanding, as they are following recommended guidelines received from health, medical and disease control agencies.
Tax Commissioner
♦ Use of gloves while handling money.
Senior Citizens Center
♦ Center closed effective March 16 until further notice.
♦ Employees will work internally.
Public Library
♦ Flint River Regional System will close effective March 16 until further notice.
♦ Employees will work internally.
Leisure Services
♦ All recreation programs have been suspended until further notice.
♦ Elevated cleaning of multiple hard surfaces that can harbor infectious germs.
Administration Building
♦ Court has been suspended until further notice.
♦ Election has been suspended until further notice.
♦ Elevated cleaning of public spaces.
♦ Sheriff’s deputies working at Administration Building will visually screen entrants for signs of virus.
Public Works
♦ Maintenance may be deferred to focus on safety issues.
Superior Court
♦ All Superior Court is suspended until further notice.
♦ Persons having an emergency must contact Superior Judge’s office.
♦ Clerk of Court office remains open and available at this time.
Magistrate Court
♦ All civil and county ordinance court hearings suspended until further notice.
♦ First appearance bond and preliminary hearings will be held when necessary.
♦ Judges still available for arrest and search warrants.
♦ Offices will be closed to the public. Phone, mail, e-filing on cases remain available.
Probate Court
♦ Emergency matters by appointment only — guardianships, mental health issues.
♦ Essential functions by appointment only — marriage licenses, weapons licenses, vital records.
♦ Traffic arraignment previously scheduled for March 20 has been moved to June 19.
In an effort to keep county employees and residents healthy, please continue to follow best practices for your health with regular hand washing and avoid conducting business with county offices if you are sick. Local officials will continue to monitor all aspects of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the community. Additionally, any new information will be released as it becomes available in order to keep residents fully informed.
Butts County is collaborating with all local partners, including the three cities and the school system, to manage the challenges that a situation such as this can bring to communities and lesson the impact of it.
Since this situation began to unfold, county officials have been working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health office in Jackson to collect and disseminate information related to COVID-19. Residents can find helpful and timely information from them on their Facebook page under Butts County Health Department. The county will also publish general updates on its website and more time sensitive updates on its Twitter news service @ButtsCountyGa as they become available.
Flovilla
The city of Flovilla has made the decision to close City Hall to the public beginning March 17 until further notice. The city will maintain its normal customer service hours, however only by email and by phone. If you need to pay your water utility bill, you may do so by placing your payment in the drop box located outside of City Hall.
You can pay your bill online via the bill pay website at: https://pay.billingdoc.net/finalpayonline56/index.php?c=BMS051 If you are paying your bill online, you will need to provide your Web ID number. This number can be located on your billing statement. If you are unable to locate that number, or need to establish, reconnect, or disconnect water service with the city of Flovilla, please contact City Hall by phone.
City utility workers will also be available during normal operating hours, with limited contact with the public. Our volunteer fire department will continue to respond to emergency calls as needed. If you have any further questions, please contact City Hall at 770-775-5661.
Jackson
To ensure the safety of customers and employees, all city of Jackson facilities/offices are closed to the public until further notice.
All employees are reporting to work as normal, unless they are sick, in which case they are advised to stay home.
The city’s Electric Department, Water and Sewer Departments, Police & Fire Departments, and Streets Department will continue to provide services as needed. In case of an emergency, call 911.
To make a city utility payment, please place checks or money orders in the drop box on the side of City Hall or submit via US mail; payments may also be made on line (processing fee of $6) www.cityofjacksonga.com
For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
Jenkinsburg
The city of Jenkinsburg has made the decision to close City Hall to the public beginning March 17 until further notice. The city will maintain its normal customer service hours, however only by email and by phone. If you need to pay your water utility bill, you may do so by placing your payment in the drop box located outside of City Hall.
Residents can also call City Hall to pay their bills, or can pay online. There is a 3.5% processing fee charged for online payments.
City utility workers will also be available during normal operating hours, with limited contact with the public. The volunteer fire department will continue to respond to emergency calls as needed. For any questions, contact City Hall at 770-775-4850.
