At the first joint meeting of the cities and county since before the onset of the global pandemic, elected and appointed officials of Butts County and the cities of Jackson, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg came together for a meal at Fresh Air Barbecue on July 8 and to discuss matters of mutual interest to the four local governments concerning a possible Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
County Commission Chairman Joe Brown welcomed everyone to the meeting, then turned over the presentation to County Manager Brad Johnson to explain what a TSPLOST is and what it can be used for. Johnson informed everyone present of a recent meeting held in Atlanta between the Georgia DOT Commissioner, the local legislative delegation and members of the local governments to talk about transportation concerns and issues facing Butts County.
Johnson said that everyone concerned feels that both current and future traffic issues being faced by Butts County citizens could best be alleviated by a bypass that could potentially divert truck traffic from Highway 16 west to Highway 36 on the north side of Jackson. Such a bypass would also work in tandem with the approved mini-bypass project about to get underway at Brownlee Road and Highway 36.
“As the distribution centers and proposed developments at the 16 and I-75 interchange come into being, trucks looking to get to Interstate 20 eastbound are going to be looking at routes that are quicker, easier and more economical for them, and that doesn’t include using I-75 and I-285, dealing with Henry County and Atlanta traffic. They’re going to come through Jackson and head north to Covington to access that corridor, along with the current traffic already doing that.” said Johnson. “A potential bypass that connects 16 west over to 42 and then north to 36 would help divert a lot of that traffic and keep the trucks moving.”
The county proposed that the cities consider joining forces with them and putting a referendum before the Butts County voters in 2022 to add a TSPLOST penny sales tax devoted solely towards this purpose. This level of commitment makes it easier for Georgia DOT to consider adding state funds to the project, which would also include a railroad overpass at Highway 42 and Old Bethel Road. GDOT personnel also suggested a possible second overpass at some point south of Jackson as well, citing increasing trains and traffic due to the enlargement of the Savannah ports.
While a TSPLOST is similar to a regular SPLOST, it ironically doesn’t tax fuel sales, which is a large generator of sales tax in Butts County. Because of this, the proceeds of a TSPLOST would be several million dollars less revenue than a standard SPLOST, but could still generate upwards of $12 million that could be put towards the project. Leveraging the county’s funding with state funds and even possibly federal funds could make this project become a reality.
There will be much to do if this moves forward. Johnson asked each city to appoint someone to work on a task force to put together timelines, estimate revenues and to work on a required intergovernmental agreement that is necessary before a call for a referendum is put forward. Because of the timelines and planning involved, such a measure would not likely come before voters until May of 2022 and much more detailed information can be determined in the meantime.
All of the mayors and council members present signaled interest in moving forward with the project and will work to name their representatives as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.