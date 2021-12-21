By a vote of 4-0, the Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that will begin the process of amending the county’s impact fee ordinance to allow industrial developers constructing buildings larger than one million square feet to stagger the payments of their impact fees. The action came at the board’s final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 13.
Since 2008 the county has been collecting industrial development impact fees to offset the costs for transportation infrastructure and other health/safety needs for taxpayers until tax revenue from the developments begin coming in. Currently the impact fe is set at $1 per square foot. The fees are due before construction can begin
Commission chair Joe Brown noted that when a developer has a building that is 1.4 to 1.6 million square feet (the new River Park development off Hwy. 16 near I-75 will have several buildings with more than 1 million square feet), “that’s a pretty good check to write on the first day before you start construction. So we asked our county attorney to look at this.”
County attorney Andy Welch said with developments coming into the county that have such an economic impact to the county and are exceptionally expensive in terms of the initial construction, that it had been requested that the county look at a slight modification to the schedule of when the impact fees are collected.
“Currently the ordinance requires that the impact fees all be paid at the time that the building permit is issued,” Welch said. “For these larger scale projects that are over a million square feet, the suggestion is that we stagger the impact fees and that no less than 50% of the fee be paid when the building permit is issued, and then the balance of the fee be paid before the certificate of occupancy is issued. So we’re still collecting the same revenue, we’re just going to collect it at two different points of time.”
Brown asked if they could change the amendment to say that the second part of the fee would be paid after 12 months or at the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, whichever comes first?
Welch said the amendment could be changed to include that. He presented the board with a resolution which would both start the process to amend the ordinance, and also authority county manager Brad Johnson, who also the impact fee administrator, to proceed with collecting the staggered fee on the applicant who had made the request. Welch added that there will be a public hearing before the planning commission and two public hearings before the board of commissioners in January before the amendment to the ordinance can be approved.
The board agreed and a motion was made, seconded and approved by a 4-0 vote to approve the resolution. Commission member Keith Douglas was absent from the meeting.
