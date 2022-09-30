JACKSON — Butts County and the city of Jackson have avoided arbitration over distribution of Local Option Sales Tax funds after the Board of Commissioners agreed to the city’s proposal for distributions.
Under the distribution formula now agreed to by the city and county, Butts County will receive 66% of the 1% sales tax collections for the first three years of the 10-year collection period, 67% in the fourth year and 67.5% for the remaining years. Jackson will receive 24.5% for the entire 10-year period. Flovilla and Jenkinsburg will each receive an amount ranging from 4.75% in year one to 4% in the final six years.
The county approved the distribution formula at its Sept. 26 meeting.
The current LOST distribution, which expires Dec. 31, has Jackson receiving 26%, Flovilla receiving 5.4%, Jenkinsburg receiving 4.5%, and Butts County receiving 64.10%. Georgia’s Local Option Sales Tax law requires counties and cities receiving general purpose LOST revenue to renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census.
The county had proposed that it receive 68% of the LOST revenues, with Jackson getting 24% and Flovilla and Jenkinsburg each receiving 4%. Commissioners agreed the compromise was worth avoiding arbitration and the associated costs.
“I would say this is probably the best deal we are going to get without going to arbitration,” said Chairman Joe Brown.
The county had sought an increase in its percentage of the collections based on the amount of services provided by the county and the amount of tax collected in unincorporated Butts County.
“Everybody knows that the majority of growth in Butts County is in one area now — the Ga. Highway 16 and I-75 interchange,” Brown said in a previous meeting. “In our discussions, we talked about why would Butts County need 68%. We really need more than that and we’re settling for 68%.”
Under the new formula, over the next 10 years the county is estimated to receive $80.8 million in sales tax revenue, while Jackson is projected to receive $29.6 million.
The board also noted that the collection totals are based on a 10% annual growth rate, while the actual growth rate has been closer to 20%.
