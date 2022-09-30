082422_JPA_Academy

Butts County Administration Building

JACKSON — Butts County and the city of Jackson have avoided arbitration over distribution of Local Option Sales Tax funds after the Board of Commissioners agreed to the city’s proposal for distributions.

Under the distribution formula now agreed to by the city and county, Butts County will receive 66% of the 1% sales tax collections for the first three years of the 10-year collection period, 67% in the fourth year and 67.5% for the remaining years. Jackson will receive 24.5% for the entire 10-year period. Flovilla and Jenkinsburg will each receive an amount ranging from 4.75% in year one to 4% in the final six years.

