Beginning Monday, May 18 the Butts County Administration Building will be open to the public, but staff and the public will follow strict procedures necessitated by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved the guidelines for reopening at their May 11 meeting.
Visitors will have their temperature taken and will be given a color-coded sticker indicating which office they are visiting. No one under the age of 15 will be allowed in the administration building at this time.
The building has been closed to the public since March 18, and in preparation for reopening, a series of steps have been taken:
• The auditorium has been reconfigured to allow for 6 feet of social distancing between members of the audience. This reduces the number of seats by 2/3's of what was previously available.
• Barriers have been erected to ensure that the public does not cross into the area of the bench. Speakers at BOC meetings can stand at the barrier to speak to the commissioners.
• County commissioners and planning commissioners will be separated by one chair between each one so no more than 5 people are at the bench. Staff will sit at the table to the side of the bench and maintain distancing.
• The Tax Commissioner's Office lobby will be marked to allow for no more than 3 people to be served in the lobby area at any time.
• The Tax Assessor's Office lobby will be marked to allow for no more than 1 person to in the lobby area at any time.
• The lobby of the commissioners' office and planning will be marked to allow for no more than 1 person for planning and 1 person for the commissioner's office to be served in the lobby at any time. Waiting chairs, which cannot be sanitized, will be removed from the lobby.
• Persons will be instructed to call ahead for a schedule time to handle business matters within the department. Walk-ins will be handled, but those who have scheduled times to meet will have priority.
• Meetings with the public will not be handled in offices, but in the conference table area, with the area cleaned after every use.
• An area will be marked outside the building for people to wait to get into the building, with appropriate distancing indicated. On rainy days, people will be placed in the gallery.
Beginning on May 18:
• Security personnel will screen anyone coming into the lobby, taking their temperature with a no touch forehead thermometer, then their destination will be determined.
• Once cleared, each person will be given a color-coded sticker that indicates which office they are visiting. Screeners will keep up with how many people are in each office and when they see someone with a sticker leaving, will send the next person with that color sticker to the office.
• No one under the age of 15 will be admitted to the administration building and visitors may not bring other people in the building with them unless medically necessary.
• All visitors for the east wing offices (D.A., Development Authority, and 911) shall be by appointment only.
Advanced voting for the June 9 primary election also begins on May 18 at the administration building. For those who choose to vote in person, be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines:
• Voters enter the front entrance of the administration building. If it is a sunny day, they will then be directed to follow the sidewalk to the side door of the building, maintaining the six-foot distancing that is marked on the sidewalk. If it is a rainy day, voters will be lined up through the center of the building, six feet apart.
• A poll worker will be at the door with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available and while voters are encouraged to wear the masks and gloves, it will be voluntary.
• A total of 8 people will be allowed in the election office at one time. There will be two poll workers six feet apart at the county to help two voters check in at a time, six voting machines set up six feet apart, and one scanner.
• The voting equipment will be sanitized after each voter.
