JACKSON — The Butts County 911 center had a total of 117,554 calls come in and dispatches go out during 2022. The number provided was part of a government operations wrap-up that deputy county manager Michael Brewer provided to the Board of Commissioners at their Jan. 23 meeting.
Following are other statistics listed per service.
♦ Ambulance — 4,634 calls
♦ Administrative Variances — 23
♦ Land Disturbance Permits — 3
♦ Business Licenses — 229
♦ Residential Permits — 94
♦ Commercial Permits — 19
♦ Business Inspections — 33
♦ Waste Received — 4,271 tons
♦ Waste Recycled — 336 tons
♦ Meals Delivered — 16,586
♦ Meals at Senior Center — 7,826