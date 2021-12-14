On Nov. 29, Butts and Monroe County 4-H Clubs collaborated on a community service project. 4-H’ers made over 3,200 loads of homemade laundry detergent that will be distributed to those in need throughout Butts County during this holiday season. Special thank you to the Wiggins Family (Lee, Aslan, and Aaron) who provided materials and instruction to 4-H’ers.
Butts County 4-H'ers make laundry detergent for those in need
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
