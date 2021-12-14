Cotton Boll.jpg

On Nov. 3, Butts County 4-H’ers competed at the Area Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Contest in Covington. Both Junior and Senior 4-H Judging Teams, coached by Certified Adult 4-H Volunteer Harrileen Conner, placed third at the contest. Bethany McRae also received third place for her individual presentation in the Senior 4-H’er Division. Maddie McRae placed third in the Senior 4-H’er Division overall as an individual. Pictured are: Harrileen Conner, Hannah Crawford, Rachel Crawford, Ashlynn McRae, Bethany McRae, Jaelyn McRae, Maddie McRae, and Tybee-ama Willis.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

