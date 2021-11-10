GNF - 4-H Day 3 .jpg

On October 15, 4-H’ers from around the state attended the first annual 4-H Day at the Georgia National Fair. Butts County 4-H’ers, Hannah and Rachel Crawford, looked on at a honey bee exhibit, visited the Georgia Grown Baby Barn, and also rode several rides on 4-H Day. Aside from the usual fair attractions, 4-H’ers also came together for their own 4-H Rally. They listened to young alumni speakers and a variety of performers from Clovers & Co., played games, and received prizes.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

