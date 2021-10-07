4-H Poinsettia Sale.jpg

The Butts County 4-H Club is having its annual poinsettia fund raising sale through Nov. 19.

• A large poinsettia (approx. 3 feet tall) will be $25.

• A medium poinsettia (approx. 1.5 feet tall, will be $20.

• Poinsettias will be available in red, white or pink.

The poinsettias will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 at the Butts County Extension Office, 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. 4-H is not responsible for poinsettias not picked up by Dec. 3.

Order today at the Butts County Extension Office. Payment is due at the time of the order, and only cash or checks will be accepted.

For more information, call 770-775-8209.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

