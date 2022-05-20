Butts County 4-H has scheduled a host of summer activities for kids in grades 5th-12th grades for June and July.
All activity registration and payments are due for June events by 5 p.m. on June 1, and July events registration and payments are due by 5 p.m. on July 1. Spaces are limited for each events, and a minimum of five 4-H’ers is required for each activity or the activity is subject to cancellation.
Transportation from the Butts County Extension Office, 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson, to the event location and back to the office will be provided, with the exception of the Back to School Skate Night, where parents will provide transportation for their 4-H’ers and themselves.
The schedule is:
• June 3 - Mastermind Escape. Work together as a team to escape the room before time runs out. Lunch included. Cost: $30. Limit: 10.
• June 8 - Dauset Trails, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy nature trails, see some animals and visit the reptile room! Bring your own lunch, but trip includes ice cream. Cost: $20. Limit: 10.
• June 15 - UGA Veterinary College, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a guided tour of the University of Georgia Veterinary College in Athens. Bring your own lunch. Cost: $20. Limit: 10.
• June 23 - Get Your Head Straight, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn life hacks for reaching and maintaining positive mental health wellness - even in those hard times! Includes lunch. Cost: $20. Limit: 10.
• July 13 - Pin Strike, 1-5 p.m. Spend an afternoon bowling, playing laser tag or mini-golf. Bring money for snacks or additional games. Cost: $25. Limit: 10.
• July 19 - Tie Dye and Swim, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tye Dye craft and hang time with friends in the morning, going to swim in the afternoon. Bring a swimsuit/towel/sunscreen and money for snacks. Cost: $10. Limit: 10.
• July 21 - Back to School Skate Party, 6-9 p.m. Skating party with all your friends, Must RSVP to reserve your space! Admission and skate rental covered. Bring spending money for concessions/arcade. Cost: Free!
• July 27 - Go Fish, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Let’s see what we can catch and release in Perry. Includes lunch. Cost: $20. Limit: 10.
For more information, call 770-775-8209.
