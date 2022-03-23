Butts County 4-H has a busy spring planned. Here are a few of the activities coming up:
• Monthly Club Meetings
* Homeschool Club - 4th-6th grades. Meet the 4th Monday of the month at 3 p.m.
* Horse Club - 4th-12th grades. Meet the 3rd Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Horse ownership not required to participate.
* Junior and Senior Club - 7th-12th grades. Meet the 4th Monday of the Month at 4 p.m.
• Weed and Herb Planting
Community Service Project on Monday, Mar. 28. For 4th-12 grades. Drinks and light refreshments offered.
• Beekeeping Essay Contest
For 4th-12th grades. This year’s essay topic is “Transportation: Minimizing Stress on Bees While Getting Them Where They Need to Be.” There will be county, state and national prizes offered. Submission deadline is Wednesday, April 6 at 5 p.m.
• Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival
Saturday, April 23, at Dauset Trails Nature Center. 4th-12th grades. 4-H’ers are needed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help facilitate arts and crafts with youth who visit the 4-H booth.
• Relay For Life
The Butts County Relay For Life begins Friday, May 6, on the walking track at Daughtry Park. Come learn how to make cotton candy! 4-H’ers are needed to help make cotton candy from 5-8 p.m. during the event.
• June Dairy Month Poster Contest
For 4th-12th grades. Theme: “Journey to the Center of the Dairy Farm.” Only 14”x22” poster boards are accepted. Entries are due at the Butts County 4-H office by Wednesday, June 1. County and state prizes offered.
• Macon Bacon 4-H Night
Macon Bacon 4-H Night is Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Luther Williams Field in Macon. Tickets are $15 per person. Ticket sales end Friday, May 13. Each ticket purchase will include unlimited food, soda and water, and a free Macon Bacon hat. There will be a group photo taken and other group activities.
The Butts County 4-H office is located at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. For more information on any of the above events, call 770-775-8209.
