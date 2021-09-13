Butts County 4-H members had an exciting summer, filled with events like cake decorating, geocaching, tours of Dauset Trails, the Indian Springs Botanical Garden, the historic Indian Springs Hotel. Creekside Farms and Dickey Farms, taking in a Macon Bacon baseball game, a back-to-school skating party at Fun Galaxy in Jackson, and competing in District Project Achievement (DPA) at Rock Eagle.
Along the way, Maddie McRae earned 1st Place in her age category in the General Performance division, and senior Bethany McRae earned 1st place at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Contests and 4th place at the Southern Regional Horse Championships, comprising of 13 states, in Perry, in the category of public speaking.
Butts County 4-H has an exciting year of activities ahead and 4-H director Brittany Wells urges students in 4th-12th grades to join them. For more information, call 770-775-8209 or email Wells at Brittany.Wells@uga.edu. Also check out their Facebook page at buttscountyextension4h
