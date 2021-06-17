The Butts County U12 Lady Tigers soccer team was recognized by the Butts County Board of Commissioners at their June 14 meeting for winning the 2021 Atlanta Season Finale tournament.
This is the second time in two months the girls have brought a championship home. In May, the Lady Tigers came before the BOC for winning first place out of nine teams in their region in the Georgia Soccer Association.
Butts County Department of Leisure Services Director Mary Lynn Overbey praised the girls and their volunteer coaches, Derrick Adams and Ken Watkins, for their great season.
"I want to take the time to thank the parents and the players for their dedication, but especially my two volunteer coaches," Overbey said. "We can't do it without them. Thank you so much. Girls, congratulations! You did awesome!"
Coach Adams noted his goalie, Sydney Cook, only allowed six goals for the entire tournament, while the Butts County team had the highest number of goals scored in the tournament for their age group.
"In the championship game, we were down two points in three minutes," Adams said. "Our girls fought really hard. We came back and tied the game, then went into double overtime for penalty kicks to win the tournament. These girls are awesome and I'm proud to be their coach."
Adams added that they are going to another soccer tournament in August, so they may be back to see the commissioners again.
Team members are Natalie Bonnell, Sydney Cook, Kyleigh Gutierrez, Kate Hoilman, Kylin Holt, Stella Jones, Ma'Kayla Kahkonen, Julia Lewis, Ta'Zarya Lindsey, Summer McKinney, Mary Myles, Madison Sandy, and Lucy Watkins.
The team presented BOC chair Joe Brown with a medal and a team photo for his county office. Brown said they have "put Butts County on the map," and predicted great things in their future.
"When you all were here before, I asked what you were going to do for an encore," said Brown, "so I guess eight years from now this crowd will be ready for the Olympics."
