JACKSON — Just over 9,700 Butts County voters mailed in their votes, turned out early to cast their ballots and voted in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the 2022 General Election.
In one local race on the ballot, for Butts County Commission, District 4 incumbent J. Keith Douglas (D) received 838 votes while challenger Harry Lewis (R) received 620 votes.
In the U.S. Senate race, Herschel Walker (R) received 6,781 votes in Butts County, incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) received 2,663 votes and Chase Oliver (L) received 182 votes. Walker and Warnock will meet again in a runoff on Dec. 6.
In the District 10 U.S. House of Representatives race, Mike Collins (R) received 7,200 votes and Tabitha Johnson-Green (D) received 2,397 votes in Butts County. Collins also won in district-wide voting with 64.53% of the vote.
In the race for Georgia governor, incumbent Brian Kemp (R) received 7,220 votes, Stacey Abrams (D) received 2,418 votes and Shane Hazel (L) received 52 votes in Butts County voting. Kemp won in state-wide balloting with 53.44% of the vote.
In the lieutenant governor race, Butts County resident Burt Jones (R) received 7,107 votes, Charlie Bailey (D) received 2,332 votes and Ryan Graham (L) received 155 votes in local voting. Jones also won in state-wide balloting with 51.52% of the vote.
In the secretary of state race, incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R) received 6,903 votes, Bee Nguyen (D) received 2,334 votes and Ted Metz (L) received 311 votes in Butts County. Raffensperger also carried the state with 53.25% of the vote.
In the state Senate race for District 25, Ricky Williams (R) received 7,128 votes and Valerie Rodgers (D) received 2,444 votes, or 74.47% of the Butts County vote. Williams also won district-wide, carrying the portions of his district in Baldwin, Jasper, Jones and Putnam counties. Rodgers carried Henry and Bibb counties.
In the state House race for District 118, incumbent Clint Crowe (R) received 7,172 votes and Sharonda Bell (D) received 2,419 votes in Butts County. Crowe won district-wide with 75.7% of the vote, also carrying portions of his district in Henry, Jasper and Putnam counties.
For detailed results, please contact the Butts County Board of Elections or go to the Butts County Government Facebook page. All results are incomplete an unofficial until certified by the Butts County Board of Elections.