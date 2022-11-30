VoteSign.jpg

JACKSON — Just over 9,700 Butts County voters mailed in their votes, turned out early to cast their ballots and voted in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the 2022 General Election.

In one local race on the ballot, for Butts County Commission, District 4 incumbent J. Keith Douglas (D) received 838 votes while challenger Harry Lewis (R) received 620 votes.

