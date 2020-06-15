The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 8-15, 2020:
Jared Brent Adams♦ , 17, Jackson, interference with custody — misdemeanor.
♦ Ashley Renee Austin♦ , 37, Locust Grove, aggravated stalking — family violence.
♦ Brashaud Latavious Besley♦ , 17, Jackson, criminal trespass.
♦ Malachi Zamar Bullock♦ , 23, Atlanta, improper tag display; turning position, signals required; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Andres Carmona♦ , 39, Jonesboro, public drunk.
♦ Alyssa Ivy Cook♦ , 21, Jackson, hold for simple battery.
♦ Eric Bernard Davis♦ , 34, Valdosta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Bryan Allen Davis Jr.♦ , 35, Jackson, Tenn., defective equipment; driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
♦ Heath Nicholas Holloway♦ , 36, Carrollton, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Shalike Mohammed Merchant♦ , 22, Lithonia, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows; display of license plates.
♦ Tiffany Renee Ware♦ , 36, Jackson, hold — battery — family violence — cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Christopher Lee West♦ , 45, McDonough, probation violation (2 counts).
♦ Charles Earnest Yater♦ , 61, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Krystal Jane Balderas♦ , 35, McDonough, criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts — felony.
♦ Kelly Diane Christmas♦ , 41, McDonough, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Rex Culverson III♦ , 33, McDonough, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Ray Charlie Dyal♦ , 28, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child; bondsman off bond.
♦ Johnny Trent Gerbert♦ , 45, McDonough, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Peter Joshua Johns♦ , 28, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Elizabeth Anne Smith, 39, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
