Hot air balloons will light up the night sky with a balloon glow at Rivers Ranch for the first ever Butts Aglow Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 5;30-10 p.m. The festival, a fund raiser for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, will include music from the Atlanta band Contagious, a favorite of Butts County residents.
A balloon glow is when hot air balloons are set up and inflated, but anchored to the ground. The propane burners are ignited periodically to keep the balloons inflated with hot air. When night falls, the balloons glow like huge light bulbs or Chinese lanterns, given a spectacular display for the audience.
Tables for 10 are available for $400 and include two car passes. Individuals can bring blankets or lawn chairs rather than sit at the tables, if they like. Cars carrying five or fewer people are $25, and vehicles carrying more than five people are $40. There is a limit of 350 vehicles at the Rivers Ranch.
Tickets are available at www.buttschamber.com. You don’t have to be a member of the chamber to attend the event.
Amanda Rivers of Rivers Ranch said the tables are selling quick,.
“If the buzz about this is any indication of how successful this is going to be, we’re going to be packed,” she said. “We sold 20 tables the first five hours that I posted the flyer on social media.
“We figure to have between 40-50 tables,” she continued. “They will be outside. We’ll have a dance floor and the band Contagious will play on a big covered stage that will go down beside the pond.
“We’ve got five hot air balloons that will start setting up at 6:30 p.m. Part of the draw is to watch them set up, and then they are going to light up between 8:30-9:30 p.m. for an hour. It is a balloon glow festival. They will not go up. People can walk around and look at them on the backside of the pond, but they won’t be taking anybody for rides.
“We’re going to have 24 different arts and crafts vendors inside the building. I’m hoping for 7-8 food trucks, and we’ll have a bar. There are no coolers allowed, so you have to buy food and alcohol from the vendors.
“We’ll have carnival games like we had at the Christmas Festival for the kids to do. So there will be a little something for everybody.”
The balloons are weather-permitting, because if there is too much wind, they can’t be inflated. If it is too windy, the dance and the festival will go on without the balloons. If there is rain, there will be a makeup date, which has yet to be determined.
“I’m very excited,” Rivers said. “Hot air balloons have a huge following. I’m very excited for the community in general. That’s one fo the things I wanted to do when I opened the venue. I didn’t want to just be a wedding venue; I wanted to be something that is part of the community. That’s why the Christmas Festival, which benefits Butts Mutts, and events like this are important to me.”
Sponsors for Butts Aglow are Park Avenue BP, United Bank, Harold’s Propane, and May & Carter Oil Company.
