Nine lucky local youth will be selected by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to participate in the first ever Busting Bucks Youth Hunt.
The students will spend a day hunting deer alongside Sheriff Long. All equipment will be provided and any deer harvested will be taken to a local processor and the meat will be donated to the child’s family.
To be considered for the program, a student must be a resident of Butts County between the ages of 9 and 13. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 14. The hunt is set for Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.
“Growing up, I was fortunate enough to have someone that took the time and patience to teach me the skills of hunting. That someone was my dad,” Long said in a Facebook post describing the program. “Some of my fondest memories as a child came from being in the woods with my dad. Today, there are many kids that have never been given the chance to experience the great outdoors and all that God has blessed us with and just how rewarding it can be.”
Long says the program is built on the core principles needed in today’s society to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community it serves, while teaching firearm and hunter safety and giving children a skill and hobby that could last a lifetime.