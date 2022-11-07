BustingBucks.jpg

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has created a youth hunting program called Busting Bucks Youth Hunt. Long was taught to hunt by his father but realizes many children have never experienced the outdoors or been taught how to hunt. Long is shown (right) with his father, Steve Long.

 Photo courtesy Gary Long

Nine lucky local youth will be selected by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to participate in the first ever Busting Bucks Youth Hunt.

The students will spend a day hunting deer alongside Sheriff Long. All equipment will be provided and any deer harvested will be taken to a local processor and the meat will be donated to the child’s family.

