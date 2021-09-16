Businesses in Georgia need to focus on providing upgraded job skills to current and future employees and change the way they do business if they hope to not only keep up with future trends, but combat China’s plan to dominate the global economy, according to Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Partners for Smart Growth hosted Clark at a community meeting on economic development on Sept. 15 at Rivers Ranch. Clark presented a program called “Reimagining the new Georgia economy,” that the state chamber developed three years ago and updated last year during the pandemic.
While Georgia’s economy coming out of the pandemic is doing exceptionally well, Clark said a reimagined economic future for the next five-30 years shows some adjustments that businesses will need to make to stay in business. They include:
• 50% of workers needing new skills by 2025
• 95% of all retail business being E-Commerce by 2040
• 96% of all vehicles being electric by 2050, with a corresponding 80% increase in power demand
• 40% of all current jobs being done by artificial intelligence (AI) by 2050.
Clark said global trends that will affect Georgia and the rest of the nation include:
• Equality and Empowerment
“The issue around equality and empowerment is not going away,” Clark said. “It is an issue that every business will have to deal with. At the end of the day, the more diverse your workforce, the more successful and the better your bottom line is at the end of the day.
• Regulatory Environment
“I’ve spent the last week dealing with the federal regulatory environment dealing with vaccine mandates,” Clark said. “We’ve seen more mandates out of Washington in the last six months than within the last six years.”
• Inflation
“We’ve been talking about inflation rising because of the workforce shortages for about six months,” he said. “We’ve got the highest inflation that we’ve had in 30 years, and that is not going away. Everything from the automotive sector all the way down to how much you’re paying for a Chick-fil-A sandwich is all going to be impacted, so your businesses need to brace for that as we move forward.”
• Talent Transformation
“Workforce is the number one issue I hear from every business in Georgia, except for the vaccine mandate,” Clark said. “But this is not a short-term issue. We believe there are multiple causes and they are long-term.
• Empowered China
“The Chinese government is very transparent about how they are going to dominate the global economy for the next 100 years,” Clark said. “In their China 2025 plan, “they expect to dominate 10 economic sectors in the next five years. That means they’ll do all the research and manufacturing. Their blatant goal is to dominate the consumer market.
“All of these things will impact your business in some way, and you need to be prepared for it,” Clark said in conclusion. “You need to be monitoring it and watching it as we go forward, to be aware of what is happening in the world around you.”
At the end of the presentation, Clark led a cellphone survey with those gathered that the chamber will develop into a statewide study to be released next year. The survey asked attendees questions such as their thoughts on businesses taking stances on social justice and equality, what they look for in political candidates, and what can be done to improve the workforce and prepare employees for jobs of the future.
